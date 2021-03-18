Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,772 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.