Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.83% of Landstar System worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

