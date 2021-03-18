Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 9.9%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.75. 517,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 249,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

