Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 77,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 295,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

