Lassonde Industries Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

