Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 7.4%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.00. 1,218,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,136,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

