Lattice Token (LTX) Price Up 75.3% This Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lattice Token Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.