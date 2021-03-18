Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.17.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$40.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$41.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

