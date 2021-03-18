Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,242. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.03.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

