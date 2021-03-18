Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 701,526 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 0.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.66% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $77,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,576. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

