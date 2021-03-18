Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.79. 9,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

