Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,624,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,696 shares of company stock worth $41,114,797 over the last ninety days.

ONEM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 14,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

