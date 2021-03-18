Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 3,345,021 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 476.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,447. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

