Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 35,191 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,371,952.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

