Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,806,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

ABNB traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,582. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

