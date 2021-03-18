Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.