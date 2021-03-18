Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

