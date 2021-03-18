Laurion Capital Management LP Has $138.73 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,938 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 1.1% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Carrier Global worth $138,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

