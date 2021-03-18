Laurion Capital Management LP Has $34.12 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,032. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

