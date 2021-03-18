Laurion Capital Management LP Has $5.07 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 585.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. 171,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,685. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

