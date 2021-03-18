Laurion Capital Management LP Has $9.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,117 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.23. 69,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

