Laurion Capital Management LP Has $93.90 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,291 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $93,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,591,965. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

