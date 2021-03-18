Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1,134.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,763,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,540 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,476. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

