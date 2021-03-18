Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,254,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 14,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,900. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

