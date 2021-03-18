Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $5.02 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after buying an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,726,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

