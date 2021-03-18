Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 0.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of NIO worth $72,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,033,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 740,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,364,031. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

