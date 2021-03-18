Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 363,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,030. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.02.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

