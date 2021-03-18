Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,755,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

