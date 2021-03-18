Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after buying an additional 1,462,282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 613,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,014,642. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

