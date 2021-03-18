Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 172,213 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger accounts for about 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of Schrödinger worth $95,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 106.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 116.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 152.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 798,240 shares of company stock worth $80,844,802.

Shares of SDGR traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 21,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

