Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 37,749 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 508.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Acacia Communications worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA remained flat at $$114.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

