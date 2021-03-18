Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 836,254 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 607.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Otis Worldwide worth $65,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,070. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

