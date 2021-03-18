Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 136,318 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 166,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,635 shares of company stock worth $3,731,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

