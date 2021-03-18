Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 155,225 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $249,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $263,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. 291,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

