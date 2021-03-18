Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,017,788 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,394,000. Vontier accounts for 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $4,419,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,651. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

