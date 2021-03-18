Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 0.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $80,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,968. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

