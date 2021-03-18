Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of PPD worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PPD by 37.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 148.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PPD by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,595. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.73. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

