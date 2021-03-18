Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 41,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. 66,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

