Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 741,292 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,292 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Change Healthcare worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

