Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $11.77 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,064,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of DouYu International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 92,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,656. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

