Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.64. 113,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.63. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

