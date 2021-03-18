Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 330,482 shares of company stock worth $20,441,114 and sold 217,700 shares worth $13,552,883. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.