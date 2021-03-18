Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of WNS worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WNS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WNS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $76.16 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

