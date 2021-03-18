Lead Wallet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $8.01 million and $1.06 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00638400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

