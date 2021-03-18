Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,967 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

