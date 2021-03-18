Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $2,670,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

