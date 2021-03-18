Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.48 and last traded at $96.25. Approximately 3,430,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,203,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.77.

Specifically, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,235,292 shares of company stock valued at $185,181,712.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

