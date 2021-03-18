LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 453.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.63% of LendingClub worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in LendingClub by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

LC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.