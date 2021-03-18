Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

LEN stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

