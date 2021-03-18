Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $117.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.52.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.